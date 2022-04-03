York man to serve up to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve up to 10 years in prison for his part in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.
Luis D. Baez-Sierra, 38, was sentenced this week to 121 months in prison and five years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.
Baez-Sierra previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine between May 2015 and May 2017, Gurganus said.
Baez-Sierra was the leader of a drug trafficking organization operating in York County. He and his co-conspirators received narcotics through the United States mail sent from Puerto Rico.
Baez-Sierra was originally charged in May 2017, with seven codefendants:
- Ramon Puig Rodriguez – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and is awaiting sentencing
- Chayann Torres-Santiago – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment
- Juan Rivera Marrero – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine hydrochloride, money laundering and was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment
- Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine hydrochloride and 100 grams and more of heroin, and was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment
- Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine hydrochloride, and was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment
- Henry Delgado – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine hydrochloride, and was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment
- Angel Santiago-Torres – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Postal Inspection Service and the York City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daryl F. Bloom prosecuted the case.