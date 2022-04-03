York man to serve up to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

Luis D. Baez-Sierra, 38, was part of a conspiracy to distribute cocaine he and his co-conspirators received from Puerto Rico through U.S. Mail from 2015-2017.

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve up to 10 years in prison for his part in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Luis D. Baez-Sierra, 38, was sentenced this week to 121 months in prison and five years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.

Baez-Sierra previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine between May 2015 and May 2017, Gurganus said.

Baez-Sierra was the leader of a drug trafficking organization operating in York County. He and his co-conspirators received narcotics through the United States mail sent from Puerto Rico.

Baez-Sierra was originally charged in May 2017, with seven codefendants:

Ramon Puig Rodriguez – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and is awaiting sentencing

Chayann Torres-Santiago – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment

Juan Rivera Marrero – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine hydrochloride, money laundering and was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment

Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine hydrochloride and 100 grams and more of heroin, and was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment

Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine hydrochloride, and was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment

Henry Delgado – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine hydrochloride, and was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment

Angel Santiago-Torres – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.