York man will serve 10 years in federal prison for his role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy

Joel Nieves Ortega, 37, is one of five suspects charged in the 2019 drug trafficking conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve up to 10 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Joel Nieves Ortega, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson on Feb. 3, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

He was accused of receiving and attempting to receive packages of cocaine sent from Puerto Rico by U.S. Mail in March and September of 2019, according to Gurganus.

Ortega also sent money back to Puerto Rico by mail as part of his drug trafficking activities, Gurganus said.

His co-conspirators in the case, Luis Manuel Quesada Rodriguez, Alex Rivera Ramos, Jose Colon Declet, and Pedro Diaz have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, according to Gurganus.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Dalke is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.