One of four winning Treasure Hunt Lottery tickets for Monday's drawing sold at Camp Hill Sheetz store

CAMP HILL, Pa. — One of four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets from Monday night's drawing was sold at a Sheetz store in Camp Hill, the Lottery said Tuesday.

The Sheetz store on the 1500 block of Cedar Cliff Drive sold one of the winners, according to the Lottery.

The other winning tickets were sold in Blair County, Erie County, and Susquehanna County, the Lottery said.

All four winning tickets matched the five numbers drawn: 06-09-14-24-29. Each winner will receive $43,500, less applicable withholding.

More than 45,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, the Lottery said. Players should check every ticket, every time.



The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.