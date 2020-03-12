$1 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at Berks County convenience store, PA Lottery says

BERNVILLE, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a convenience store in Berks County recently, the Lottery announced Thursday.
Redner's Quick Shoppe in Bernville earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning PA Millionaire's Club scratch-off ticket, the Lottery said.
PA Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, according to the Lottery. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.