$1 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at Berks County convenience store, PA Lottery says

The winner earned the top prize on the $20 PA Millionaire's Club ticket, which was sold at Redner's Quick Shoppe in Bernville.

BERNVILLE, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a convenience store in Berks County recently, the Lottery announced Thursday.

Redner's Quick Shoppe in Bernville earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning PA Millionaire's Club scratch-off ticket, the Lottery said.

PA Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, according to the Lottery. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.