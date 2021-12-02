A $100,000-winning lottery ticket sold in York County is about to expire

The ticket was one of four prize-winning tickets drawn on the New Year's Millionaire Raffle last January. The deadline to claim the prize is Dec. 30.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The window to turn in a $100,000-prize-winning New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket drawn in January is almost closed, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket, with the number 00355147, was sold at a York County retailer, the Lottery said. It was one of four $100,000-winning tickets drawn on Jan. 2 of this year.

A prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Thursday, December 30, the Lottery said.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, according to the Lottery.

Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their Raffle drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices.

Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. However, PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed for visitors.