Winning ticket for weekly Millionaire Raffle drawing sold at Sheetz store in Carlisle

The winning ticket is worth $50,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A $50,000-winning raffle ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's Millionaire Raffle was sold at a Cumberland Valley retailer, the Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket was the winner of one of eight weekly drawings leading up to the Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 8, 2022, the Lottery said.

Each week leading up to the Jan. 8 drawing, two winning tickets will be awarded prizes of $50,000.

One of the week's winning tickets was sold at a Sheetz on 1900 Ritner Highway in Carlisle. The second weekly winner was sold at a retailer in Morrisville, Bucks County. The winning tickets were randomly drawn from more than 45,000 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, also according to the Lottery.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the Lottery's Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions here.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 8, the Lottery said. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.

Visit the Lottery's website to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.

There are only 500,000 tickets available for the Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 8. There are 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million available, according to the Lottery. Tickets cost $20 and will be available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out.