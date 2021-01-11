Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Perry County

The Powerball jackpot is now valued at $151 million, or $109.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Nov. 8.

A Pennsylvania lottery retailer in Perry County sold a ticket worth $100,000 for the Nov. 6 drawing, according to a press release.

The ticket sold matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball to win $100,000, also according to a press release.

Newport Beverage, 14 Newport Plaza, Newport, will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning money is subject to applicable withholding.

Over 31,600 other Pa. Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing,