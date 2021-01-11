Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 1.
A Pennsylvania lottery retailer in Perry County sold a ticket worth $100,000 for the Nov. 6 drawing, according to a press release.
The ticket sold matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball to win $100,000, also according to a press release.
Newport Beverage, 14 Newport Plaza, Newport, will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winning money is subject to applicable withholding.
Over 31,600 other Pa. Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing,
The Powerball jackpot is now valued at $151 million, or $109.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Nov. 8.