Auditor: Lottery needs broader authority to look for fraud

The auditor general says lawmakers should give the state lottery broader legal authority to investigate frequent and repeated winning claims to prevent fraud.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 1.

Pennsylvania’s auditor general says lawmakers should give the state lottery broader legal authority to investigate frequent and repeated winning claims by individual lottery players to prevent fraud.

The recommendation Monday to lawmakers by Auditor General Tim DeFoor was part of a performance audit that looked at various aspects of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The lottery collects information on people who file winning claims and has the legal authority to investigate winning claims by retailers.