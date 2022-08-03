York County officials to host third public hearing for I-83 Exit 26 Land Use Plan

If approved by PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, an extra exit would be built between Exit 24 South at Emigsville, and Exit 28 North at Shrinestown.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County officials are still accepting public comments as they work to finalize a decision on the I-83 Exit 26 Land Use Plan.

The third public hearing out of four will be heard by York County officials in East Machester Township at the Municipal Building at 7 p.m.

The hope is the new exit would alleviate traffic congestion and improve flow. The issue is the surrounding municipalities would be impacted by the many years it would take to complete the project.

The project's plan recommends land revisions for Conewago and Manchester Townships but East Manchester Township and Manchester Borough would be impacted as well.

Officials are asking those in the respective communities to submit comments to provide feedback in the approval process. Project managers involved in the York Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (YAMPO) have submitted this statement jointly:

"These hearings are designed to provide the public with final opportunities to comment on the land use plan before it is adopted into local comprehensive plans. The plan will help guide municipal zoning updates when and if Exit 26 is approved and funded. The exit would need approval by the Federal Highway Administration for the future land use plan to have any effect on zoning. Once the public hearing process wraps up and each municipality affected by the land use plan votes to adopt the policy, this planning process is complete. Comments can be sent to planner@ycpc.org."

The last hearing will be held on March 14 in Manchester Borough at the borough's office at 6:30 p.m.