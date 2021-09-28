Plans are in motion to make a new “Exit 26” on Interstate 83 between York and Harrisburg

Public meetings are being held throughout the week in preparation for the plan to be approved

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 83 may gain a new exit in upcoming years, as officials try to alleviate traffic between Harrisburg and York.

The plan is to add "Exit 26" where Interstate 83 has an overpass above State Route 921.

The hope is that the new exit will take some of the pressure off of Exit 24 (Church Road, Emigsville) and Exit 28 further north (North Susquehanna Trail, Strinestown).

While the final draft of the plan is in, the four municipalities affected by the planned addition are holding public meetings throughout the week. The week of meetings will then be followed by a minimum 45-day review period in November and December where people can submit written comments.

Conewago Township and East Manchester Township have already held their meetings. Manchester Township will hold theirs on Wednesday night and Manchester Borough on Thursday night.

While the plan only recommends land in Conewago and Machester Townships to be used, all four municipalities are involved because of their proximity to the project.

In early 2022 the Township Boards of Supervisors and Borough Council will each hold a public hearing on the plan, where the public will again be invited for comment. A short time after, the board and council anticipate a formal adoption of the plan.

The York County Planning Commission says if the plan "is approved by PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the new interchange will take several years to fund and build. Meanwhile, development pressure in the vicinity of future Exit 26 will likely intensify."