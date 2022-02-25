Lane restrictions in place at Route 74 (Queen St.) at I-83 due to damaged steel beam on bridge in York County

The restrictions will be in place until repair work can be done on a steel beam on the bridge carrying Route 74 over I-83 in York County, PennDOT says.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County drivers traveling on Interstate 83 North and Route 74 South (Queen Street) Friday may encounter slow traffic due to lane restrictions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Traffic on both roadways will be restricted to one lane while a contractor assesses damage and plans repairs to the bridge carrying Queen Street over I-83, PennDOT said.

A steel beam on the south side of the bridge was struck by a vehicle traveling north on I-83 Thursday night, according to PennDOT.

Workers are assessing the damage and meeting with a bridge contractor today to plan repairs, PennDOT said.

As a result, southbound Route 74 will be restricted to one lane at I-83 until permanent repairs are completed. Exit 16A from southbound I-83 will also be in a stop condition until the repair work is finished, according to PennDOT.

Northbound I-83 will see a right lane closure at Exit 16 on Friday while workers assess the damage to the beam.