Traffic is currently being diverted off Interstate 83. There is no word on how long the delays will be.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Damage to an overpass is causing delays and closures on Interstate 83 northbound in York Township, York County.

According to officials, a piece of equipment hit and damaged the overpass at Exit 16, causing closures of both northbound lanes.

Traffic is currently being diverted off Interstate 83, and there is no word on how long the delays will be.