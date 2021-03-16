York College launches student-run EMS

YORK, Pa. — On March 15, York College marked the ribbon-cutting of the school's student-run EMS.
The services are licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and have faculty advising.
There are currently 10 students participating, with 20 others awaiting EMT training.
According to Garrett Hunt, the president of York College's EMS, those involved in the new organization want to do something worthwhile during their time in college, as well as something that benefits the community.
The services operate throughout campus, free of charge.