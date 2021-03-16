x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

York College launches student-run EMS

The services are licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and have faculty advising.

YORK, Pa. — On March 15, York College marked the ribbon-cutting of the school's student-run EMS. 

The services are licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and have faculty advising.

There are currently 10 students participating, with 20 others awaiting EMT training.

According to Garrett Hunt, the president of York College's EMS, those involved in the new organization want to do something worthwhile during their time in college, as well as something that benefits the community.

The services operate throughout campus, free of charge.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.