York mayor announces retirement of fire chief Chad Deardorff

Deardorff will be replaced by Deputy Chief William Sleeger Jr., who will be appointed Acting Chief on March 26, York mayor Michael Helfrich said Wednesday.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff is retiring from his position, Mayor Michael Helfrich announced Wednesday.

Deardorff, who joined the York Department of Fire/Rescue Services on March 6, 1995, will be succeeded by Deputy Chief William Sleeger Jr., Helfrich said.

During his time in York, Deardorff received three department commendations, a unit citation, and was named Firefighter of the Year in 2005. He was appointed fire chief on Feb. 2, 2019.

A graduate of Columbia Southern University and the National Fire Academies Executive Fire Officers Program, Deardorff is a member of the Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Board, the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County Board, the EMS Section Board, and the Executive Fire Officers Board for the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents and visitors of the City of York," Deardorff said in a statement from the city announcing his retirement. "I have had the distinct pleasure of working with some of the best Firefighters this profession has ever seen.

“I am beyond proud to have been the leader of such a talented and dedicated group of individuals that make the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services the best department in the state.”

Deardorff's successor, Sleeger, will be named Acting Fire Chief on March 26, the city said. He is a 28-year veteran of the York Department of Fire/Rescue Services who also served in the U.S. Navy.

Sleeger graduated from the HACC fire academy and was assigned to A Platoon as a firefighter. He was promoted to Captain on May 30th, 2015 and served as the Captain on A Platoon. He was promoted to Assistant Chief on January 11, 2019 and served as the Assistant Chief of B Platoon.

Sleeger is a decorated member of the department receiving numerous awards throughout his career, including a Chief's commendation in 1994 for performing CPR on a victim of cardiac arrest while on vacation at Busch Gardens. He was named the Department’s 1997 Firefighter of the Year.

In 1998, Sleeger was awarded for the rescue of an elderly lady trapped on the second floor of a fire on Pattison St.

While on duty in May of 2015, he was awarded for his role in working under a chaotic and dangerous scene, treating two victims suffering from gunshot wounds after a large fight broke out in front of Station 2.

In 2016, Sleeger was part of a crew that rescued a civilian who was struck and pinned by a vehicle. He also received a Chief‘s commendation for his role in the rescue of trapped firefighters at the collapse at the Weaver Organ and Piano Building in 2018.

Sleeger's late father served York as a police officer, and his brother, Chuck, is currently a member of the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

“On behalf of the entire City of York I want to thank Chief Deardorff for his decades of service in our community," said Helfrich. “Chief Deardorff pulled the team together and supported our firefighters during some of the most difficult emotional times that our fire department has ever seen.