Lancaster EMS holds vaccine clinic inside church

LANCASTER, Pa. — More covid-19 vaccines were given out in Lancaster County on Sunday.

Lancaster EMS partnered with Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Lancaster to hold its remote vaccine clinic.

Medical personnel administered around 120 vaccines that Lancaster EMS re-allocated from its weekly stock.

Dr. Sharee Livingston with UPMC Lititz said the remote clinic allows access to the vaccine for members of the community who do not have the means to get it easily. It also makes it easier for medical personnel to target communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

"We are in an area where we see a predominance of African-American and Latino families, and so we wanted to meet them where they are rather than having an issue with which site to go to. We wanted to come to them, and we wanted to bring the vaccination to them," said Dr. Livingston.

Those eligible to get the vaccine who are interested in getting the shot at one of Lancaster EMS vaccine clinics can sign up to get on the waitlist.