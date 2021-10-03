Susquehanna Valley EMS urges citizens to sign up in light of low recruitment numbers

The pandemic has driven recruitment numbers way down for EMTs and medics, causing the job to become much more demanding and stressful for those still working.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Susquehanna Valley EMS is urging citizens to sign up to become EMTs and medics, in light of low recruitment numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven interest in the jobs way down as people fear for their health. This has caused the jobs to become much more demanding and stressful for those still working, according to Bill Kanoff, captain of the Susquehanna Valley EMS.

A recruitment academy will be held starting April 19 and will run five days a week for eight weeks. Those involved will be paid for their training.