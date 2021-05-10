$100,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at York retailer

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (12-22-54-66-69) and the red Powerball 15. It was sold at Brewskee's of Shiloh on Carlisle Road.

YORK, Pa. — Well, it's not $700 million, but few would turn up their noses at a hundred grand, right?

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in York County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (12-22-54-66-69) and the red Powerball 15 to win the $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket only would have won $50,000, the Lottery said.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was two, the Lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at Brewskee's of Shiloh, 2010 Carlisle Road in York.

The retailer earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

The lucky winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. The winning ticket holder should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Monday night's Powerball drawing had one winning jackpot ticket, which was sold in California. The ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $699.8 million, or a cash option of an estimated $496 million. It's the fifth-highest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. Lottery history.