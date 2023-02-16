Visit Hershey & Harrisburg kicks off 'Leprechauns and Lagers' spring beer trail

Visit Hershey & Harrisburg (VHH) announced their Beer Barons Beer Trail Spring Tour, featuring more than 30 local breweries.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Spring is around the corner, so why not cure your winter blues with some of your favorite local breweries in south central Pennsylvania?

Visit Hershey & Harrisburg's (VHH) Brew Barons Beer Trail Spring Tour, Leprechauns & Lagers, will feature more than 30 local breweries all over the Hershey-Harrisburg region.

The best part is...you can do it at your own pace!

If you use the mobile app to check in at eight participating breweries during the trail, you could earn a limited-edition Leprechauns & Lagers t-shirt. You could also continue to check in on the original Brew Barons Beer Trail to earn tiered prizes.

VHH said that this is more than just a chance to try some of south central Pennsylvania's best brews; it's also a chance to support local businesses and dive deeper in the area's craft beer scene.

If you would like to participate in "Leprechauns and Lagers," all you have to do is download the Brew Barons Beer Trail mobile app and sign in as a new user. The "Leprechauns and Lagers" icon will appear on the home screen.

Participating breweries and locations include: