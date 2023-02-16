Here are some of the most unique wedding venues in south central Pennsylvania | National Wedding Month

Whether you're a history buff, food connoisseur or a hopeless romantic, there's a venue for your big day here in Pa.!

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Your wedding venue serves as the backdrop for one of the biggest days of your life, so picking the right one is important!

There are a number of places to tie the knot in south central Pennsylvania. Here's just a handful of some of the most unique ones!

FOR THE HISTORY BUFF:

If you and your fiancé are interested in history, Battlefield Bed and Breakfast in Adams County is just the spot for you. Located on the Gettysburg Battlefield in what used to be a working barn is now a Bed & Breakfast run by Constance Tarbox and her family.

“People are drawn to getting married here because it is on the Gettysburg Battlefield and they’re connected to the history of such a pivotal moment in our country," said Tarbox.

Not only can wedding guests stay at the B&B during the wedding weekend, but they also get to learn more about the location with historians on site.

“So that the people who might not be spending as much time in hair and makeup can get to practice firing a black powder musket while a historian leads them through drills," Tarbox told FOX43. "They really get to feel the adrenaline rush of what the soldier may have felt on this actual property.”

THE CLASSIC & ECO-FRIENDLY COUPLE:

If you’re more of a traditional couple, travel Route 30 to York County and you’ll find Historic Ashland in Wrightsville. This venue hosts another barn that has been transformed into a beautiful mansion, lodge, and landscape for wedding celebrations.

“Every building is restored to modern amenities from 1806," said Leah Nadu, manager of Historic Ashland. "The original date stone is actually located on our cottage, which is actually located behind the huge mansion. So we really wanted to preserve the historic integrity and structure of the building but made sure that it had all the amenities of a new venue.”

Couples can get married at various outdoor locations on the property or hold their ceremony indoors, which is perfect in the case of inclement weather.

Something else that makes Historic Ashland stand out is their emphasis on being an eco-friendly venue.

“We are actually 100% powered through the sun," Nadu said. "We have a huge solar farm located at the… south end of our property. That actually allows us to have a zero net carbon footprint, which is pretty significant when you’re operating a type of space like this.”

FOR THE FOODIES:

If you and your partner’s focus for your big day is on the food, John Wright Restaurant is just the place for you.

Located in an old silk mill with the Susquehanna River as a backdrop, John Wright will provide couples with a personalized culinary experience, according to Jim Switzenberg, director of operations.

“So we’ve done traditional Indian weddings. We’ve done Japanese vegan weddings and we’ve done barbeque weddings," said Switzenberg. "So I’ve cooked all over the country for, let’s just say more than 30 years, and I’m in cookbooks, and I’ve taught for years and years so the whole building, everything we do is food-centric because I’m the boss and I love food and that’s what we do. And so it’s all made in house.”

John Wright provides a one-stop shop for your wedding day. Couples can get ready at the venue, have their ceremony along the river and move just inside for cocktail hour and dinner with everything provided.

AN INDUSTRIAL WEDDING:

Another one-stop shop with a rustic and industrial vibe can be found at Cork Factory Hotel in Lancaster.

What used to be the Armstrong Cork Company is now a hotel and wedding venue that people flock to from across the state.

Keri Fland, with the Cork Factory Hotel, says this venue allows you and your guests to all be at the same place at once, while also providing a different experience from your stereotypical hotel ballroom.