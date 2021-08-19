Two-year-old Dauphin County boy dies of drowning in pond

The boy inadvertently fell into the water, according to police. No criminal activity was detected.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year-old Dauphin County boy died when he fell into a pond and drowned in Lykens Township on Aug. 18, according to state police.

The incident occurred between 5 and 5:30 p.m. at a farm on the 1700 block of Luxembourg Road in rural northeastern Dauphin County. Responding troopers and emergency personnel found the boy unresponsive after he inadvertently fell into the water.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

No criminal activity was observed.