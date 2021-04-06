Coroner rules death of 2-year-old boy in Manchester Township an accidental drowning

Kamryn Torres, 2, was found unresponsive in a drainage pipe near his North York Borough home after wandering away on April 4, police say.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office on Friday released the autopsy results for a two-year-old boy who was found dead in a stormwater tunnel in Manchester Township last month.

The body of Kamdyn Torres was discovered in a drainage tunnel along East 10th Avenue after the child wandered away from his home on the 1300 block of North Duke Street in the North York Borough on April 4, police say.

He was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 9:11 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Gay's office completed an autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.