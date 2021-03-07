Coroner: Man drowns at Lake Marburg, Codorus State Park

The victim and his family were out on the lake in a pontoon boat rental.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 24-year-old man drowned at Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park on Saturday according to the York County Coroner's Office.

His death is listed as accidental drowning.

Officials say the man was out on Lake Marburg on a pontoon rental with his family members when they decided to go swimming. When the family returned to the boat they realized the man hadn't resurfaced.

The family got back into the water trying to find the man. With the help of two other visitors the family flagged down, they found the victim unresponsive and pulled him out of the water. First responders were called while the family tried to resuscitate him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.

This incident is being investigated by the Codorus State Park Police.