Police are investigating child's drowning death at Swatara Township hotel pool

A 7-year-old child was pronounced dead after being removed from the pool at a hotel on the 4700 block of Lindle Road in Harrisburg Wednesday night, police say.

Police are investigating the suspected drowning death of a 7-year-old child at a Swatara Township hotel Wednesday night.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a hotel on the 4700 block of Lindle Road at 9:51 p.m. for a reported drowning, according to Swatara Township Police.

Arriving officers found the unconscious victim, who had been removed from a swimming pool. The child's initial rescuers attempted lifesaving measures, which were aided by arriving emergency personnel, police say.

The child was transported to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where they later died, police say.

Swatara Township Police are investigating, with assistance from the Dauphin County Coroner's Office and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.