Two dead after Lancaster County house fire

State Police confirmed the two victims were found in a Fulton Township home on the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died in an early morning house fire in Lancaster County on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The Robert Fulton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Fulton Township home on the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road at 3:35 a.m., according to State Police.

When crews arrived, they put out the fire that was on the first floor of the house.

After the fire was extinguished, the PSP Fire Marshall's Unit arrived on scene and found the two people dead inside the home.

The victims' identities have not yet been released, and PSP is working to determine what caused the incident.

However, officials say they do not believe the fire was "suspicious in nature."