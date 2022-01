According to fire officials, two adults have been displaced and two rabbits were saved following an early morning house fire in West Hempfield.

The West Hempfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Magnolia Drive around 2:10 a.m.

According to officials, there were no injuries due to the fire.

The fire was started accidentally, crews confirm.