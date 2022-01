Crews responded to the area of Wildflower Ln. and Druid Hill Rd. in West Hempfield Township around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 for a reported fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the area of Wildflower Ln. and Druid Hill Rd. in West Hempfield Township around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 for a reported fire.

There is no word on the severity of the damage or if any injuries have been suffered.