Three injured in York County fire, fire crews at the scene

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews were at the scene of a York County house fire Friday afternoon.

The call was dispatched at 2:31 p.m. along the 3200 block of Partridge Drive in Dover Township, according to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Three firefighters were reportedly injured and were treated for burns by EMS personnel.

Two firefighters were transported from the scene to York hospital for burns on various parts of their bodies.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation but it began in the bath/bedroom area, according to the acting fire chief of the Dover Township Fire Department.