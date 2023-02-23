Fire at Lancaster County hotel draws emergency responders

Emergency responders were called to the AmishView Inn and Suites in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, at 2:40 this morning.

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. — An early morning fire brought firefighters to a hotel in Lancaster County.

The blaze broke out at AmishView Inn and Suites in the 3100 block of Philadelphia Pike in Bird in Hand, Leacock Township, at 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 23.

According to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the coroner was not called to the incident, but it is unknown at this time if anyone sustained injuries.

Firefighters were checking the building to ensure everyone made it out safely.