Three families displaced by fire at Ephrata garage

EPHRATA, Pa. — A teen playing with a lighter and aerosol can started a fire that displaced three families in Ephrata, according to the borough's police department.

The fire occurred at 7:46 a.m. on Thursday inside a garage on the first block of East Locust Street, according to police.

Responding firefighters found the garage was engulfed in flames, which were scorching nearby apartment buildings, police said.

Three families in one of the buildings were displaced after the fire melted their electric service lines and electric meters, according to police.

No injuries were reported.