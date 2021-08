Officials are on the scene of a fire in Steelton.

The fire broke out some time before 8:00 a.m. along South Front Street.

Officials say that access to South Front Street from Highspire will be shut down until further notice, and citizens are asked to avoid the area while fire crews respond to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of any damages or any injuries at this time.