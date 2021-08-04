x
Lancaster County

Crews respond to fire at Weaver Nut Company in Lancaster County

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Weaver Nut Company building in Lancaster County.

Fire crews got the call about the building, based at 1925 W. Main St. in Ephrata, at around 6:30 p.m.

Multiple fire companies from surrounding areas are on the scene battling the flames which is sending thick black smoke into the Lancaster County sky.  

There are no reports of injuries at this time and no word on how the fire started.

Weaver Nut Company has been in operation since 1975.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

