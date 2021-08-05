Former York Tech assistant football coach charged with child sexual abuse in Maryland

Michael Vincent Bonczewski, 38, of Baltimore County, served on the coaching staff at York Tech for the 2011-12 season, police say.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man and former assistant football coach at York County School of Technology has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Vincent Bonczewski, 38, of Baltimore County, was arrested after the investigation of allegations brought forth by a victim in January, authorities say.

The alleged victim told police the sexual abuse occurred from 2010 through 2012, beginning when he was 13 years old.

Police say the victim was abused between 150 and 200 times at locations in Baltimore and Carroll County.

"At this time, there is one known victim," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said. "However, due to the number of youth organizations Bonczewski has been associated with over the years, detectives are concerned there may be more victims that have not yet come forward."

Bonczewski worked for multiple youth and high school football programs between 2007 and 2017, including a one-year stint as an assistant football coach at York Tech from 2011-12, according to investigators.

With the assistance of the Baltimore County Police Department, Bonczewski was arrested at his home on Wednesday, according to police. He was taken to Carroll County Central Booking, where he was held without bond.

He is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of continuing course of conduct with a child, and one count each of sexual solicitation with a minor and child pornography.

Police provided a list of the organizations Bonczewski worked from from 2004 to the present day.