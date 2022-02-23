Sheetz announces plans to hire 3,500 new employees at stores in six states

Sheetz currently operates 642 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz on Wednesday announced plans to host a series of hiring days across the states in which it operates as the company attempts to hire 3,500 new employees across its market area.

The restaurant and convenience store chain, which has been voted one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work, said it recently invested more than $70 million in store employee wages and doubled the tuition assistance offered to employees through its College Tuition Reimbursement program.

Sheetz also recently raised its pay for overnight workers, adding $1.50 per hour to the rate for those who work the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift.



"Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more," the company said in a press release. "Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners."

