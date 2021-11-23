Sheetz is bringing back its popular donut-flavored beer for the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced this week it's bringing back a fan-favorite brew for the holidays.
The Mid-Atlantic retailer said its donut-flavored beer, "Project Happy Hole-idayz" will be back on its shelves for a limited time, beginning later this week.
Brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes, Sheetz first unveiled this limited-edition craft beer to the public last Black Friday.
Project Happy Hole-idayz will go on sale to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sheetz said.
The beer will be available at 261 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.
Project Happy Hole-idayz is brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company.
"Brewed with vanilla donut holes, this beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley," Sheetz said in a press release. "Four packs of 16-oz cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99.
"Project Happy Hole-idayz is a limited-edition beer and will not be restocked once sold out."
For a full list of all 261 locations that will be selling the beer, visit www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.