'Project Vanilla Shteam Machine,' a new, vanilla cappuccino craft beer, will be available at 58 Sheetz locations in Pa. today

ALTOONA, Pa. — A new, limited-edition vanilla cappuccino craft beer hits the shelves at 58 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania today, the convenience store company announced.

Project Vanilla Shteam Machine will be on sale beginning at 4 p.m., Sheetz said in a press release. There are 16 Sheetz stores in Central Pennsylvania -- located in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, and York counties -- that will carry the beer, according to the company's website.

Brewed with Sheetz’s vanilla cappuccino in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Company in Philadelphia, this new cream ale has a light vanilla flavor with subtle coffee notes and a delicate hop aroma, according to Sheetz.

Four packs of 16-oz cans of Project Vanilla Shteam Machine will retail for $7.99. Each store will carry a very limited supply of four-packs, which will be available while supplies last.

The beer will not be restocked once sold out, Sheetz said.

The company added that it is "committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy."