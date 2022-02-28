Replacement project slated for bridge spanning Pequea Creek in Lancaster County

The bridge is located between Harristown Road in Paradise Township and Route 772 in Leacock Township, according to PennDOT. It will close March 7.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge carrying Pequea Valley Road over Pequea Creek in Lancaster County will be closed next week as workers begin a project to replace it.

The bridge is located between Harristown Road in Paradise Township and Route 772 in Leacock Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

It will close March 7 as replacement work begins, PennDOT said. A detour will be in place using Harristown Road, Amish Road and Route 772.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 26. Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, Pa., is the prime contractor on this $1,380,940 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.