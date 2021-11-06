Biden poised to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill—what this means for Pa.

The infrastructure bill promises to invest in roads and bridges nationwide along with providing larger access to broadband internet and clean drinking water.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf is scheduled to join President Joe Biden Monday afternoon as the president is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

The effort promises to rebuild roads, bridges, and rails along with expanding access to clean drinking water and broadband internet, per the White House.

The White House also said the measure could ease "inflationary pressures and strengthen supply chains by making long overdue improvements to our nation’s ports, airports, rail, and roads."

An early report estimated Pennsylvania could benefit from the infrastructure bill by receiving up to $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years. The state could also receive up to $2.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation.

The state could receive at least $100 million to improve broadband coverage and $26 million to protect against cyber attacks.

Another $1.4 billion could come to Pennsylvania over five years to improve drinking water.