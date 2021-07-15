Bridge replacement work on Mummasburg Road in Adams County to begin next week, PennDOT says

The bridge spans Mud Run between Crooked Creek Road and Belmont Road in Franklin Township, PennDOT said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge replacement project on Mummasburg Road in Adams County is scheduled to begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge spans Mud Run between Crooked Creek Road and Belmont Road in Franklin Township, PennDOT said.

This project consists of the replacement of the structure, minor approach work, and guide rail updates.

The contractor will implement separate vehicle and bike detours on Monday, according to PennDOT. The vehicle detour will use Lincoln Avenue, Route 34, Route 234, and Gettysburg Street. The bike detour will use Belmont Road and Goldenville Road.

No trucks will be allowed on the bike detour.

The detours will be in place for approximately 65 days.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, York County, is the prime contractor on this $855,989 project.

Work is expected to be completed by October 8.