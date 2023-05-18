Red Lion School Board discusses new transgender policies

The policies would limit facility access for transgender students and require documents to change a student's name and gender.

RED LION, Pa. — Tensions were high at Red Lion High School, as the school board discussed policy proposals that critics say will harm transgender students.

“To a lot of the board members and to a lot of the parents in this audience, this is a theoretical discussion. But this is our life," said Stephanie Smith, a mother of a transgender student.

“Don’t give an inch, don’t try to accommodate evil, and don’t try and make evil comfortable," said one man in favor of the policies.

The first two policies would restrict transgender students from playing on sports teams and using bathrooms that align with their chosen identity. The third would require parents provide their child’s birth certificate upon request of administrators, as well as require parents to submit legal forms to change their child’s name and gender.

Naiymah Sanchez with the ACLU of Pennsylvania said the proposed policies could bring legal problems to Red Lion. She argued the policies discriminate against transgender students on the basis of sex, and are in violation of Title IX.

“When we see policies that weaponize birth certificates or reduce access to lavatory usage, we see that they are in direct violation of federal policy," said Sanchez.

Parents in favor of the policies say it’s the right move to protect students in school.

“This policy helps provide protection to the privacy and morals of the individuals, and protect truth," said one parent.

“That slippery slope, if it’s not stopped, could go right into indoctrination, as well as pharmaceuticals and surgery," said another man.

Meanwhile, one Red Lion student says the policies would turn the school into an unsafe place.

“Yes, we should all be able to learn. But if we’re sitting in these classrooms constantly getting barraged for who we are, how can we learn," asked Parker Smith, a Red Lion student.