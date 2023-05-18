x
Youth basketball coach charged with harassment after fistfight at Spooky Nook Sports

A boys' youth basketball coach is facing charges after he allegedly swung at a referee during a tournament at Spooky Nook Sports last month.
MANHEIM, Pa. — A boys' youth basketball coach is facing charges for his involvement in a fight at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

According to court documents, Brian King is charged with one count of harassment. Witnesses to the fight allege that King swung on a referee during a tournament at the sporting complex in April.

East Hempfield Township police charged the New York coach. He was penalized with a $368.25 fine.

Video of the incident went viral after being circulated on social media, and was later the subject of a post on the popular sports blog Barstool Sports.

According to police, the parties involved in the fight were no longer at the scene when the incident was reported to authorities.

