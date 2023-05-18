Youth basketball coach charged with harassment after fistfight at Spooky Nook Sports

A boys' youth basketball coach is facing charges after he allegedly swung at a referee during a tournament at Spooky Nook Sports last month.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A boys' youth basketball coach is facing charges for his involvement in a fight at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

According to court documents, Brian King is charged with one count of harassment. Witnesses to the fight allege that King swung on a referee during a tournament at the sporting complex in April.

Today at my son’s AAU game at Spookynook. The opposing team coach swung at the ref. Coach was thrown out. pic.twitter.com/pgcT7x0yLS — lynne martin 🏀⚽️ (@martin_lynne) April 29, 2023

East Hempfield Township police charged the New York coach. He was penalized with a $368.25 fine.

Video of the incident went viral after being circulated on social media, and was later the subject of a post on the popular sports blog Barstool Sports.