One injured in Springettsbury Township shooting; police are investigating

Authorities say a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the groin in an early morning shooting on the 600 block of Memory Lane.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Thursday morning in Springettsbury Township.

It occurred at about 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on the 600 block of Memory Lane, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still working to identify the suspect, but the investigation so far has determined that the incident appears to be isolated in nature and there is no danger to the public.