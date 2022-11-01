Lancaster County police department announces death of miniature pony, Officer McGillicuddy

According to a Facebook post, McGillicuddy died as a result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Quarryville Police Department is mourning one of its finest.

The department announced the death of the miniature pony Officer McGillicuddy on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to a Facebook post, McGillicuddy died as a result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall.

"We mourn his loss and extend our condolences to his human family, police colleagues and fans," said the Quarryville Police Foundation in a Facebook post.

The 12-year-old miniature pony was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department on Aug. 2 of this year.

"We are sincerely grateful for his service as a goodwill ambassador on behalf of the Quarryville Police Foundation. He inspired lots of smiles whenever he went and never tired of receiving hugs from all the kids," said the department in a Facebook post.

Officer McGillicuddy's watch officially ended on Oct. 15.