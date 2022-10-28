More than 70+ cats found in horrible conditions; York County rescue steps in to help

Feline Solutions says there was barely any space for the cats to roam around the room.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than 70 cats were found crammed in a tiny boarding house outside of York County. They were neglected, filthy, and starving.

Feline Solutions in York County received a tip about the problem and has stepped in to help the owner whose home has been overrun as the animals multiply.

“She did not rescue the cats from the street, she started out with just a couple she rescued and then they all reproduced," said Carol Molina, one of the main volunteers at Feline Solutions.

The organization says there was barely any space for the cats to roam around the room.

“They did not have even a foot to move around [in.] They were in a nasty, dirty aquarium. There were five to 10 cats in a chair, the filth and the stench... I almost vomited but I had to talk myself out of doing that," said Molina.

And the conditions of the cats were even worse.

“They’re very thin. Some of them have goopy eyes, runny nose, coughs, they’re dehydrated, so their coats are really nasty, and they smell. They have ulcers, like urine burns on their legs, they’re missing hair," said Molina.

The non-profit has been able to rescue about 40 cats so far, but as of Friday, there are still 42 cats left to rescue.

“Every single cat is going to receive medical care, when they’re healthy enough, they’ll be spayed, neutered and vaccinated," said Molina.