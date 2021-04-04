$500,000 in THC edibles seized by State police

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police seize nearly half a million dollars in THC edibles during a traffic stop on Saturday,
Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 78 westbound near mile-marker 1.5 early Saturday morning.
State Police say during the stop, "indicators of criminal activity were present", a narcotics K9 was called, and a large amount of THC edibles were located in the car.
Police seized more than:
- 9000 grams of THC edibles
- 9500 grams of THC cartridges
- 450 grams of THC candy bars
Troopers say the street value of what was seized is roughly $500,000.
Police charged Chanthorn Khut, 34, and Veronica Desimone, 27, the driver and passenger of the vehicle, with possession with intent to deliver.