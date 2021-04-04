x
$500,000 in THC edibles seized by State police

A state police narcotics K9 was called to the scene and found a large amount of THC edibles
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police seize nearly half a million dollars in THC edibles during a traffic stop on Saturday, 

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 78 westbound near mile-marker 1.5 early Saturday morning.   

State Police say during the stop, "indicators of criminal activity were present", a narcotics K9 was called, and a large amount of THC edibles were located in the car. 

Police seized more than: 

  • 9000 grams of THC edibles
  • 9500 grams of THC cartridges 
  • 450 grams of THC candy bars 

Troopers say the street value of what was seized is roughly $500,000. 

Police charged Chanthorn Khut, 34, and Veronica Desimone, 27, the driver and passenger of the vehicle, with possession with intent to deliver. 

