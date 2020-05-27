Police stop man for speeding, find over $3,000 in THC edibles in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police find more than $3,000 in THC edibles after a traffic stop in York Township.
Ryan Taylor was pulled over for speeding on May 24 on School Street.
Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 37 grams of marijuana and 169 individual packs of THC edibles valued at approximately $3,375.
Taylor did not have a medical car or any other legal claim to the items, according to police.
