x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

crime

Police stop man for speeding, find over $3,000 in THC edibles in York County

Taylor is facing charges for manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Credit: York Area Regional Police Department
Ryan Taylor

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police find more than $3,000 in THC edibles after a traffic stop in York Township.

Ryan Taylor was pulled over for speeding on May 24 on School Street.

Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 37 grams of marijuana and 169 individual packs of THC edibles valued at approximately $3,375.

Taylor did not have a medical car or any other legal claim to the items, according to police.

RELATED: Marijuana use is rising sharply among seniors over 65, study says, and there are serious risks

RELATED: Police: Lancaster County man was free on bail when he was arrested for DUI, marijuana possession

RELATED: Police: Dallastown man faces charges for drugs, weapons

RELATED: Marijuana impairs driving skills long after the high is gone, study says