Positive COVID-19 cases create uneasy start to new school year

Susquenita School District is closed until August 31st because of COVID-19 two days into the new school year

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Susquenita School District sat empty Wednesday on what should have been the third day of the new school year. Instead, the district was closed because of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The district will remain closed through the rest of the week. Parents received this letter alerting them of the positive cases. In it, district Superintendent Kent Smith said, "Please know that though we've planned for just such a situation, it is disheartening that we are having to move in this direction on what is only our second day of school. That said, I hope and pray that we are able to resume school on Monday."

The district is following the guidelines from the Department of Health. The guidelines say a district in a county with low community spread, like Perry County should close school for three to five days when two to four students or staff in the same school building have the virus, when less than five percent of the total number of students in a school building have the virus, or when multiple school buildings see cases from staff and students who are not from the same household.

"So far, we've seen the districts have been following the recommendations from the state when it comes to addressing these issues," said Chris Lilienthal with Pennsylvania State Education Association. "That's very encouraging."

Lilienthal says, as the first week of school is underway, seeing districts reporting COVID-19 cases and following the guidelines is encouraging and shows transparency.

"These guidelines are based on good science and what the infection rates are in the communities," said Lilenthal. "So, we are listening to the experts but also paying attention to what is happening on the ground."