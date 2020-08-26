Elizabethtown Area School District switches to hybrid learning model for grades 7-12

The School Board's decision does not affect elementary students, EASD Online students, or those in the LLVS program, superintendent Dr. Michele Balliet said.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown Area School District School Board voted Tuesday to switch to a hybrid learning schedule for students in grades 7-12, the district said on its social media channels.

The decision does not impact students at the elementary level or EASD Online students, the district said.

In a letter to parents and guardians on August 13, Superintendent Dr. Michele M. Balliet described what a hybrid model will look like.

Balliet's letter explains that the school's schedule will run as follows:

A-Day Schedule: Students with last names beginning with A through L will attend school in-person on Mondays and Thursdays and engage in remote learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Students with last names beginning with A through L will attend school in-person on Mondays and Thursdays and engage in remote learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. B-Day Schedule: Students with last names beginning with M through Z will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays and learn remotely on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Students with last names beginning with M through Z will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays and learn remotely on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Families with students with different last names that cross over between A-Day and B-Day schedules will be notified by the school district regarding which schedule their students will follow, with the goal of keeping family attendance on the same day.

Students enrolled in EASD Online or in the LLVS program will not be impacted by the decision to move to a hybrid model, the district said.

All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings, Balliet said.

Go here to read Balliet's letter in full.