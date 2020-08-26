Hershey Elementary School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Derry Township School District has not begun school yet, but plans to on August 31.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 25.

A Hershey Elementary School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of the district's planned opening next week.

According to Derry Township School District Director of School & Community Information, Dan Tredinnick, a Hershey Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Tredinnick said that a letter was sent to inform parents as solely a courtesy as classes do not begin until August 31.

In that letter, Superintendent Joe McFarland said that the affected staff member and colleagues who were identified a having contact with that person have been mandated to quarantine.

McFarland said in the letter that the small group of elementary staff members affected will not return to the school campus until it has been deemed safe to do so, which will be after August 31.

You can read the letter to Hershey Elementary School parents below:

Dear Hershey Elementary School Families,

This message is to share that we have been notified that one of our elementary school staff members has tested positive for COVID-19. In keeping with our district Health and Safety Plan, we have consulted with the PA Department of Health and have taken the appropriate actions to limit exposure to the virus. The affected staff member and school colleagues who have been identified as having contact with this individual have been mandated to quarantine.

As a result, a small group of our elementary staff will not be returning to the school campus until it has been deemed safe for them to do so - which will be after the start of classes. Likewise, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure our facilities are disinfected and sanitized. While it is unfortunate that we are forced to address a positive COVID-19 case on campus, we have been actively planning on how to address just such a circumstance and we have the appropriate contingencies in place. We are still poised to safely begin classes, as planned, August 31.

This first known case of COVID-19 within our school illustrates why the requirements of our Health and Safety Plan are not optional for anyone on our campus. We have an obligation and responsibility to our students, our families, and our community. We have taken great care and gone to great lengths to do everything possible to ensure a safe environment for all of our staff and students. We will continue to be vigilant.

We look forward to greeting students on Monday!

Sincerely,