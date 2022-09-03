Police seek help in identifying suspects accused of using counterfeit cash at Walmart

Lower Allen Township Police say the men bought $12,000 worth of electronics using phony $100 bills on Monday at the Walmart store on Hartzdale Drive.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help in identifying two men suspected of using funny money to rip off a Walmart.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, the pictured suspects purchased $12,000 worth of items from a Walmart on Hartzdale Drive using counterfeit $100 bills on Monday.

The incident occurred at 5:52 p.m., police say.

After purchasing the items, the men left the scene in a black Lincoln Town Car, according to police.