Police seek help in identifying suspects accused of using counterfeit cash at Walmart

Lower Allen Township Police say the men bought $12,000 worth of electronics using phony $100 bills on Monday at the Walmart store on Hartzdale Drive.
Credit: Lower Allen Township Police

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help in identifying two men suspected of using funny money to rip off a Walmart. 

According to Lower Allen Township Police, the pictured suspects purchased $12,000 worth of items from a Walmart on Hartzdale Drive using counterfeit $100 bills on Monday.

The incident occurred at 5:52 p.m., police say.

After purchasing the items, the men left the scene in a black Lincoln Town Car, according to police.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.

