Police asking for help to identify counterfeit money suspect in Cumberland County

The man allegedly used fake $100 bills.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for help to identify a person suspected of paying with $100 counterfeit bills at a Lower Allen Township Walmart.

On June 3, police were dispatched to a non-active forgery at Walmart. Police say they were told that on the evening of May 15, a man paid for $800 worth of printer products with eight counterfeit $100 bills.

Based on surveillance footage, police say the suspect is a tall man, wearing a green baseball cap, a black t-shirt, athletic pants, sneakers, a watch on his left wrist, and he had a tattoo covering most of his right forearm.

It is unknown what type of vehicle he left in.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.